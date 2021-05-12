Seahawks 2021 schedule includes ten games on Q13 FOX, five prime-time games

The National Football League on Wednesday announced the full 2021 schedule for the Seattle Seahawks which includes five prime-time games. Seattle is looking to return to the postseason for the 10th time in 12 seasons.

The Seahawks will play all three preseason games, plus ten regular-season games on Q13 FOX, the official TV partner of the Seahawks.

Q13 News This Morning was first to tell you about the NFL's Week 1 Schedule, including a doubleheader on FOX, starting with Seahawks at Colts at 10:00 a.m. PT on Sunday, Sept. 12.

Seattle is playing at Indianapolis for the first time since October of 2013. They lost that game but went on to win the Super Bowl.

This will be the second straight season the Seahawks have opened on the road. Seattle won its 2020 season opener in Atlanta.

2021 opponents

Seattle will start the season with three of its first four games on the road, taking on its first NFC West opponent, San Francisco, in Week 4.

The Seahawks then have their first prime-time game on Oct. 7 when they face the LA Rams on Thursday Night Football on FOX.

Russell Wilson and crew will get a long week before traveling to Pittsburgh for a Sunday Night Football matchup. Then they return to Seattle for a Monday Night Football game vs. New Orleans.

Seattle has its Bye in Week 9.

The Seahawks then face Green Bay and Arizona before heading to the other Washington for a Monday Night Football game. Then a couple of road games to take on Houston and the LA Rams.

The final three games of the season include two home games against Chicago and Detroit. Seattle wraps up the season on the road at Arizona on Jan. 9 on FOX.

Fans to return to Lumen Field

Fans were not able to attend Seahawks home games last season at Lumen Field due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to the team, single-game tickets go on sale Wednesday evening with a maximum of eight tickets per person. All tickets will be digital for mobile entry and prices will vary based on demand.

The NFL is expanding the 16-game regular season to 17 games starting next season. The extra games will be made up of additional AFC vs NFC match-ups.

At the same time, the preseason will be reduced to three games starting this year. All three preseason games can be seen on Q13 FOX, the official TV partner of the Seattle Seahawks.

2021 Seattle Seahawks Schedule

Preseason

Day Date Opponent Time (PT) TV

TBD Aug. 13-16 at Las Vegas Raiders TBD Q13 FOX

TBD Aug. 20-23 Denver Broncos TBD Q13 FOX

Saturday Aug. 28 Los Angeles Chargers TBD Q13 FOX

Regular Season

Day Date Opponent Time (PT) TV

Sunday Sept. 12 at Indianapolis Colts 10:00 a.m. FOX

Sunday Sept. 19 Tennessee Titans 1:25 p.m. CBS

Sunday Sept. 26 at Minnesota Vikings 1:25 p.m. FOX

Sunday Oct. 3 at San Francisco 49ers 1:05 p.m. FOX

Thursday Oct. 7 Los Angeles Rams 5:20 p.m. FOX/NFLN/Amazon^

Sunday Oct. 17 at Pittsburgh Steelers* 5:20 p.m. NBC

Monday Oct. 25 New Orleans Saints 5:15 p.m. ESPN

Sunday Oct. 31 Jacksonville Jaguars* 1:05 p.m. CBS

Sunday Nov. 7 Bye Week

Sunday Nov. 14 at Green Bay Packers* 1:25 p.m. CBS

Sunday Nov. 21 Arizona Cardinals* 1:25 p.m. FOX

Monday Nov. 29 at Washington Football Team 5:15 p.m. ESPN

Sunday Dec. 5 San Francisco 49ers* 5:20 p.m. NBC

Sunday Dec. 12 at Houston Texans* 10:00 a.m. FOX

Sunday Dec. 19 at Los Angeles Rams* 1:25 p.m. FOX

Sunday Dec. 26 Chicago Bears* 1:05 p.m. FOX

Sunday Jan. 2 Detroit Lions* 1:25 p.m. FOX

Sunday Jan. 9 at Arizona Cardinals* 1:25 p.m. FOX

* Game time subject to NFL Flexible Scheduling

^ NFLN and Amazon simulcast subject to change