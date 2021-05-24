Retired Seahawks tight end Greg Olsen opens up about his son's heart problems

article

Retired Seahawk Greg Olsen took to Twitter Monday to open up about his son's serious health struggles.

The veteran tight end, who announced his retirement in January of this year, said his 8-year-old son has had three open-heart surgeries since he was born. He has lived his entire life "with a modified heart."

"Unfortunately, it seems his heart is reaching its end," he said. "We are currently working through the process to determine our next steps, which ultimately could lead to a heart transplant."

Olsen said his son has been receiving care at Levine Children's Hospital in Charlotte, N.C.

"We don’t know how long we will be within these hospital walls," he said. "We do know that we are in full control of our attitudes and our outlook. TJ has been a fighter since birth. We are going to get through this as a family and be better off as a result of this experience."

Olsen retired after 14 years in the NFL. He was the first tight end with three consecutive 1,000-yard seasons and played for the Bears and Panthers before becoming a Seahawk.

