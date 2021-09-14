Report: Seattle to host 2023 MLB All-Star Game, the first time since 2001
SEATTLE - Seattle has been chosen to host Major League Baseball's All-Star week in 2023, according to ESPN, citing sources familiar with the matter.
Plans to bring the All-Star Game and Home Run Derby back to T-Mobile Park are being finalized, according to those sources.
MLB declined comment to ESPN and said it would not confirm that Seattle was the choice.
"Any announcement on a location for future All-Star Games will come from Major League Baseball, and not the Mariners," a Mariners spokesperson told Q13 News.
This will be the first time since 2001 that Seattle would host All-Star week - when the stadium was called Safeco Field.
MLB had two future All-Star sites on the books already: Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles next year, and Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia during the 2026 season, according to ESPN.
This is a developing story.
Q13 News will have updates as they become available.
