Report: Seattle to host 2023 MLB All-Star Game, the first time since 2001

Seattle has been chosen to host Major League Baseball's All-Star week in 2023, according to ESPN, citing sources familiar with the matter.

Plans to bring the All-Star Game and Home Run Derby back to T-Mobile Park are being finalized, according to those sources.

MLB declined comment to ESPN and said it would not confirm that Seattle was the choice.

"Any announcement on a location for future All-Star Games will come from Major League Baseball, and not the Mariners," a Mariners spokesperson told Q13 News.

This will be the first time since 2001 that Seattle would host All-Star week - when the stadium was called Safeco Field.

MLB had two future All-Star sites on the books already: Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles next year, and Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia during the 2026 season, according to ESPN.

