Mark your calendars; Mariners announce date for 2023 MLB All-Star game in Seattle

The Mariners announced on Tuesday the official date that Seattle will host the 2023 MLB All-Star Game at T-Mobile Park.

Next summer will be the third time in Mariners history that the team will host the Major League Baseball All-Star Game. According to team officials, the best players of the National League and the American League will go head-to-head in Seattle on July 11, 2023.

"Major League Baseball is delighted to bring the All-Star Game to the Mariners and their fans in 2023. The City of Seattle has been home to many of our game’s most popular figures in recent history, and we look forward to showcasing the sport’s current stars and everything that All-Star Week has to offer throughout the Emerald City," said Baseball Commissioner Robert D. Manfred, Jr. in a 2021 MLB press release. "I congratulate the Mariners organization and the local leadership in the City of Seattle and state of Washington for their efforts to bring the Midsummer Classic back to the Pacific Northwest at T-Mobile Park for a second time."

In 1979, the Seattle Mariners hosted the MLB All-Star Game at the Kingdome, when the National League claimed victory over the American League with a 7-6 win. In 2001, the American league earned a 4-1 victory at T-Mobile Park, formerly known as Safeco Field.

Mariner fans who purchased season tickets prior to August 12, 2022, will receive priority access to buy 2023 All-Star Week strips. Fans who purchased on or after August 12 will receive priority presale access.

"The All-Star Week is an unparalleled opportunity to fulfill these key tenants of our purpose and mission and an amazing opportunity to show off our region to the nation and world," said Mariners Chairman and Managing Partner John Stanton.

In addition to the big game, MLB All-Star Week will feature other major events and activities for families and baseball fans around the country to enjoy.

Here are all the events confirmed so far:

T-Mobile Home Run Derby

SiriusXM All-Star Futures Game

All-Star Celebrity Softball

Fan events like PLAY BALL Park

The team says more information about All-Star week will be released in the near future.