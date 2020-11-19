Expand / Collapse search

Key defensive play leads Seahawks to 28-21 victory over Cardinals

By Q13 News Staff
Published 
Seattle Seahawks
Q13 FOX
article

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - NOVEMBER 19: Tyler Lockett #16 of the Seattle Seahawks catches a pass for a touchdown in front of Patrick Peterson #21 of the Arizona Cardinals at Lumen Field on November 19, 2020 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Abbie Parr/Get

Expand

SEATTLE - A key play by the defense led the Seattle Seahawks to an important NFC West win Thursday night, defeating the Arizona Cardinals 28-21 at Lumen Field.

The Seahawks are now 10-1 on Thursday Night Football, 22-3 all-time in prime time home games under Head Coach Pete Carroll.

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - NOVEMBER 19: Carlos Hyde #30 of the Seattle Seahawks runs in for a touchdown against the Arizona Cardinals in the third quarter at Lumen Field on November 19, 2020 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Abbie Parr/Getty Images)

This story will be updated. Scroll down for highlights:

Russ and Ciara surprise local nurse

A local nurse and his wife got the surprise of a lifetime with the help of two special guests.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.