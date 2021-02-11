Just A Bit Outside: A Russell Wilson Trade? What the quarterback is saying and what he wants

Just A Bit Outside Feb. 11
Russell Wilson says he's frustrated about getting hit too much and wants to be involved in Seahawks' personnel decisions. Our Just A Bit Outside panel discusses with Q13's Aaron Levine, Q13's Jessamyn McIntyre, KJR's Jason Puckett and vocalist Michael Wansley.
