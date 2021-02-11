Expand / Collapse search
Winter Storm Watch
from FRI 4:00 PM PST until SAT 4:00 PM PST, Seattle and vicinity, Everett and vicinity, East Puget Sound Lowlands, Bellevue and Vicinity, Seattle and vicinity, Bremerton and vicinity, Admiralty Inlet Area
11
Winter Storm Warning
from THU 12:00 PM PST until FRI 12:00 PM PST, Lower Columbia and I - 5 Corridor in Cowlitz County
Winter Storm Watch
from FRI 6:00 AM PST until SAT 4:00 PM PST, Tacoma Area, Hood Canal Area, Lower Chehalis Valley Area, West Slopes South Central Cascades and Passes, Southwest Interior
Winter Storm Warning
until FRI 6:00 AM PST, Tacoma Area, Hood Canal Area, Lower Chehalis Valley Area, Southwest Interior
Winter Storm Warning
from THU 10:00 AM PST until FRI 12:00 PM PST, Willapa Hills
Winter Storm Warning
from THU 12:00 PM PST until FRI 10:00 PM PST, East Slopes of the Washington Cascades
Wind Advisory
from THU 7:00 AM PST until FRI 10:00 AM PST, Central Coast
Wind Advisory
until FRI 10:00 AM PST, Western Whatcom County, North Coast
Winter Weather Advisory
from THU 2:00 PM PST until FRI 12:00 PM PST, South Washington Coast
Wind Advisory
until THU 4:00 PM PST, Western Skagit County
Winter Weather Advisory
from THU 9:27 AM PST until FRI 6:00 AM PST, Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca

Just A Bit Outside: A Russell Wilson Trade? What the quarterback is saying and what he wants

By Q13 News Staff
Published 
Just A Bit Outside
Q13 FOX

Just A Bit Outside Feb. 11

Russell Wilson says he's frustrated about getting hit too much and wants to be involved in Seahawks' personnel decisions. Our Just A Bit Outside panel discusses with Q13's Aaron Levine, Q13's Jessamyn McIntyre, KJR's Jason Puckett and vocalist Michael Wansley.

Russell Wilson says he's frustrated about getting hit too much and wants to be involved in Seahawks' personnel decisions. Our Just A Bit Outside panel discusses with Q13's Aaron Levine, Q13's Jessamyn McIntyre, KJR's Jason Puckett and vocalist Michael Wansley.