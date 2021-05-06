Former Seahawk Luke Willson on NFL's COVID protocols, plus why 'Hard Knocks' isn't what it seems
Former Seattle Seahawks tight end Luke Willson joins 'Just A Bit Outside,' Q13 FOX's weekly digital sports talk show.
Willson talks about DK Metcalf competing in the 100-meter dash, plus the NFL's COVID-19 protocols, and why HBO's ‘Hard Knock’s documentary isn't always what it seems.
On this week's episode, Q13 FOX's Aaron Levine and Jessamyn McIntyre are also joined by 710 ESPN's Danny O'Neil.
Advertisement