Former Seahawk Luke Willson on NFL's COVID protocols, plus why 'Hard Knocks' isn't what it seems

Former Seattle Seahawks tight end Luke Willson joins 'Just A Bit Outside,' Q13 FOX's weekly digital sports talk show.

Willson talks about DK Metcalf competing in the 100-meter dash, plus the NFL's COVID-19 protocols, and why HBO's ‘Hard Knock’s documentary isn't always what it seems.

On this week's episode, Q13 FOX's Aaron Levine and Jessamyn McIntyre are also joined by 710 ESPN's Danny O'Neil.