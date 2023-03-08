Expand / Collapse search

You can enjoy Washington State Parks for free on March 9 and other dates in 2023

By FOX 13 News Staff
Published 
Environment
FOX 13 Seattle

Washington State Parks will be free to visit for 12 days next year.

SEATTLE - If you're looking for an excuse to get out and enjoy nature this week, there will be free admission to Washington State Parks on Thursday, March 9. 

March 9 is Billy Frank Jr.'s birthday. He was a Nisqually tribal member and an environmental and treaty rights activist

Free days apply only to day-use, not overnight stays or rented facilities.

Usually, there is a fee to access the parks or trails. A one-time payment of $30 plus fees gets you free access to the parks for a year with the Discover Pass. A one-day Discover Pass is $10. 

These are the free entry days for the rest of the year: 

  • March 9 —  Billy Frank Junior's Birthday
  • March 19 — State Parks’ 110th Birthday
  • April 22  — Earth Day
  • June 10 — National Get Outdoors Day
  • June 11 — Free Fishing Day
  • June 19 — Juneteenth
  • Sept. 23 — National Public Lands Day
  • Oct. 10 -- World Mental Health Day
  • Nov. 11 — Veterans Day
  • Nov. 25 — Autumn Day

Click here to learn more about fees and which parks have automated pay stations. 