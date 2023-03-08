You can enjoy Washington State Parks for free on March 9 and other dates in 2023
SEATTLE - If you're looking for an excuse to get out and enjoy nature this week, there will be free admission to Washington State Parks on Thursday, March 9.
March 9 is Billy Frank Jr.'s birthday. He was a Nisqually tribal member and an environmental and treaty rights activist.
Free days apply only to day-use, not overnight stays or rented facilities.
Usually, there is a fee to access the parks or trails. A one-time payment of $30 plus fees gets you free access to the parks for a year with the Discover Pass. A one-day Discover Pass is $10.
These are the free entry days for the rest of the year:
- March 9 — Billy Frank Junior's Birthday
- March 19 — State Parks’ 110th Birthday
- April 22 — Earth Day
- June 10 — National Get Outdoors Day
- June 11 — Free Fishing Day
- June 19 — Juneteenth
- Sept. 23 — National Public Lands Day
- Oct. 10 -- World Mental Health Day
- Nov. 11 — Veterans Day
- Nov. 25 — Autumn Day
Click here to learn more about fees and which parks have automated pay stations.