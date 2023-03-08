You can enjoy Washington State Parks for free on March 9 and other dates in 2023

If you're looking for an excuse to get out and enjoy nature this week, there will be free admission to Washington State Parks on Thursday, March 9.

March 9 is Billy Frank Jr.'s birthday. He was a Nisqually tribal member and an environmental and treaty rights activist.

Free days apply only to day-use, not overnight stays or rented facilities.

Usually, there is a fee to access the parks or trails. A one-time payment of $30 plus fees gets you free access to the parks for a year with the Discover Pass. A one-day Discover Pass is $10.

These are the free entry days for the rest of the year:

March 9 — Billy Frank Junior's Birthday

March 19 — State Parks’ 110th Birthday

April 22 — Earth Day

June 10 — National Get Outdoors Day

June 11 — Free Fishing Day

June 19 — Juneteenth

Sept. 23 — National Public Lands Day

Oct. 10 -- World Mental Health Day

Nov. 11 — Veterans Day

Nov. 25 — Autumn Day

Click here to learn more about fees and which parks have automated pay stations.