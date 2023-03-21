WSP seeks suspect in Fife drive-by shooting on I-5

Washington State Patrol (WSP) needs help identifying the suspect of a drive-by shooting on I-5 in Fife late Monday morning.

According to authorities, a dark-colored Chevrolet Silverado was heading south on the interchange ramp by 54th Ave E around 11:12 a.m. WSP reports a teal, older-model BMW SUV pulled alongside the passenger side and fired a single shot at the Silverado.

The suspect vehicle continued south on the interchange ramp and went onto I-5. The victim was not injured in the shooting.

WSP says no license plate information is available, but the suspect vehicle reportedly had a temporary registration paper in the top left corner of the rear window. Witnesses describe the suspect as a clean-shaven Black man with braided hair roughly two to three inches in length.

Anyone with information on the incident or suspect is urged to call WSP Det. Kevin Pratt at (253) 538-3173.