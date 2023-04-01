WSP seeks help finding missing Seattle man considered endangered

article

The Washington State Patrol (WSP) is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing Seattle man who is considered endangered.

On Saturday, the WSP issued an alert for 31-year-old Michaeles Tramble. Authorities believe he may be in the Aurora corridor.

The WSP considers him at-risk, because he requires medication.

Tramble is described as being 5’9" weighing 200 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

Authorities say he is likely on foot.

Anyone who has seen him or knows where he is, is asked to call 911.

The WSP’s alert was activated on behalf of the Seattle Police Department.

This is a developing story.