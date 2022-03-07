WSDOT: Tacoma contractors severely injured in crash on I-5

article

Two contractors working on I-5 suffered serious injuries after being hit by a speeding car early Sunday morning.

Washington State Patrol says around 3:10 a.m., a gray Dodge Charger and white Chrysler 300 were speeding down southbound I-5 into Tacoma, soaring past two troopers who say they were likely driving more than 100 mph.

The cars sped into a construction zone on the Puyallup River Bridge, which eventually merged into a single lane near the former L Street overpass. One of the cars hit the back of the other, pushing it out of the lane and into a construction pickup truck. Two Atkinson Construction workers were inside the truck when it was hit.

Troopers arrived quickly and arrested one of the suspect drivers for investigation of two counts of first-degree assault. The other driver sped off, and troopers did not pursue it. Authorities believe both drivers were driving under the influence.

The two contractors were taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

Troopers are still looking for the suspect driving the white Chrysler 300.

