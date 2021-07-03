Woman with fatal gunshot wound dropped off at Puyallup hospital

Police are searching for the driver who dropped off a woman with a fatal gunshot wound at a Pierce County hospital.

According to Puyallup Police, around 8:00 a.m. Saturday someone driving a black car with distinctive blue rims took a woman to Good Samaritan Hospital.

The woman had been shot and was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Detectives are investigating the suspicious death and are trying to track down the driver who fled from the hospital. They are also trying to determine where the shooting happened.

Photo released by Puyallup Police Department

If you saw the car, Puyallup Police would like you to contact them. Call the tip line at 253-770-3343.

Photo released by Puyallup Police Department

