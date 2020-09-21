Woman shot, killed by police at Redmond apartment complex
REDMOND, Wash. - A woman is dead after officers opened fire Sunday night at an apartment complex in Redmond.
Redmond's police chief said a woman called 911 and told dispatchers that someone was trying to kill her. Officers responded to the Modera Apartments and found the woman on a balcony.
Police said the woman pointed a gun at officers and they had no choice but to open fire.
Redmond Police turned the case over to the King County Sheriff's Office.
No further details have been released.