Woman shot, killed by police at Redmond apartment complex

A woman is dead after officers opened fire Sunday night at an apartment complex in Redmond.

Redmond's police chief said a woman called 911 and told dispatchers that someone was trying to kill her. Officers responded to the Modera Apartments and found the woman on a balcony.

Police said the woman pointed a gun at officers and they had no choice but to open fire.

Redmond Police turned the case over to the King County Sheriff's Office.

No further details have been released.