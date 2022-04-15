Woman killed when car crashes into WSDOT trailer on I-90 in Issaquah

article

Troopers are investigating a crash that left a woman dead Friday morning on Interstate 90 in Issaquah.

According to the Washington State Patrol, troopers were called around 9:00 a.m. to westbound I-90 near Front St.

Troopers said the driver of a car drifted onto the shoulder and hit a Washington State Department of Transportation trailer. The woman died at the scene.

Nobody else was hurt.

Eastside Fire & Rescue said a golden retriever dog survived the crash and was taken to a nearby hospital.

At least two lanes remained blocked as of 10:15 a.m.

WSP is investigating the crash.

