Woman found fatally shot in Spanaway
SPANAWAY, Wash. - Deputies are investigating after a woman was found fatally shot in Spanaway.
Before 10 p.m., a person called 911 to report they found a body laying on the side of the roadway on 208th Street and Mountain Highway East.
When crews arrived, they found a woman’s body with a gunshot.
Deputies declared the woman died at the scene.
According to investigators, before 9:30 p.m., two different witnesses who drove by the scene reported the same woman was in an altercation and was standing in the roadway with a person wearing a hoodie.
Deputies are calling that person a suspect but don’t have a description at this time.
There was also a sedan parked on the side of the road but investigators didn’t have a car description.
The investigation remains ongoing.
