Woman found fatally shot in Spanaway

By FOX 13 News Staff
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 13 Seattle

Body found in Spanaway

Deputies are investigating after a woman was found fatally shot in Spanaway.

SPANAWAY, Wash. - Deputies are investigating after a woman was found fatally shot in Spanaway

Before 10 p.m., a person called 911 to report they found a body laying on the side of the roadway on 208th Street and Mountain Highway East. 

When crews arrived, they found a woman’s body with a gunshot.

Deputies declared the woman died at the scene. 

According to investigators, before 9:30 p.m., two different witnesses who drove by the scene reported the same woman was in an altercation and was standing in the roadway with a person wearing a hoodie. 

Deputies are calling that person a suspect but don’t have a description at this time. 

There was also a sedan parked on the side of the road but investigators didn’t have a car description. 

The investigation remains ongoing. 

