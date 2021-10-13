Woman found fatally shot in Spanaway

Deputies are investigating after a woman was found fatally shot in Spanaway.

Before 10 p.m., a person called 911 to report they found a body laying on the side of the roadway on 208th Street and Mountain Highway East.

When crews arrived, they found a woman’s body with a gunshot.

Deputies declared the woman died at the scene.

According to investigators, before 9:30 p.m., two different witnesses who drove by the scene reported the same woman was in an altercation and was standing in the roadway with a person wearing a hoodie.

Deputies are calling that person a suspect but don’t have a description at this time.

There was also a sedan parked on the side of the road but investigators didn’t have a car description.

The investigation remains ongoing.

