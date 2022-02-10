Whatcom County deputies shot: 'Unknown civilian' fired back at suspect to protect officers from further injury

A bystander fired back at a suspect who police say shot two Whatcom County deputies in the head after a dispute between neighbors in Maple Falls, Washington.

Trooper Jacob Kennett tweeted that the shooting occurred around 4:20 p.m. near Peaceful Valley and SR 547.

According to the Bellingham Police, the agency handling the investigation, the suspect, a 60-year-old Maple Falls man, got into a dispute with his neighbor over a burning garbage pile that was sending smoke into his house.

Police said the suspect went into his house, grabbed a shotgun and fired a round into the air toward his neighbor. Soon after, deputies arrived and ordered the suspect to drop his gun. He fired at the deputies - shooting one of them in the head. The second deputy stepped forward firing at the suspect and the second deputy was also struck in the head by the gunfire.

Police said an "unknown civilian" stepped forward and fired multiple rounds from a handgun to protect the deputies from further injury. The deputies were then pulled into a garage where first aid was given until help arrived.

More deputies came to the scene, and the suspect came out of the house and surrendered.

One deputy was taken in stable condition to PeaceHealth St. Joseph Medical Center. The other deputy was taken in stable condition to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle.

"We are ever so grateful the WCSO deputies are in stable condition and that no residents were injured," said Bellingham Police Chief Flo Simon.

The suspect has been taken into custody and booked into Skagit County Jail on two counts of attempted murder in the first degree.

