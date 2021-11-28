Whatcom County braces for round two of historic flooding

article

Whatcom County is already bracing for another round of flooding, barely two weeks after a historic atmospheric river swept through the region.

Floodwaters have already seeped up onto roads, and the county has started closing down these streets—you can find a full list online. Standing water is already blocking the northbound I-5 off-ramp to State Route 539. The county has also closed its floodwater debris collection site for the time being.

Late Saturday evening, the City of Sumas issued an alert recommending people voluntarily evacuate ahead of the flooding. The city was devastated when the Nooksack River overflowed last time. People needing shelter can go to the Red Cross shelter at 1775 Front Street in Lynden.

Getting there may be challenging, however—State Route 546 is closed at Vinup Road due to flooding, which is the most direct way from Sumas to Lynden. Officials urge people to find alternate routes.

Additionally, State Route 548 is closed at Anderson Road in Blaine.

The City of Bellingham has already begun barricading city streets, including Iowa Street at I-5, which was completely submerged during the November floods.

"We want to remind everyone that - for your safety and the safety of others - never drive through flooded streets or streets that are marked closed with barricades," said Bellingham Public Works assistant director Chad Schulhauser. "People should also avoid contact with floodwaters as they likely contain fuel, oil, sewage and other contaminants."

Officials urge people to avoid unnecessary trips, obey road closure signs, avoid wooded areas and flooded creeks, and do not touch standing water or flood water, as it may be contaminated.

