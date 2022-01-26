Expand / Collapse search
Air Stagnation Advisory
until FRI 11:00 AM PST, Seattle and vicinity, Western Whatcom County, Western Skagit County, Everett and vicinity, West Slopes North Cascades and Passes, West Slopes North Central Cascades and Passes, East Puget Sound Lowlands, Bellevue and Vicinity, Seattle and vicinity, Bremerton and vicinity, Tacoma Area, Hood Canal Area, Olympics, Admiralty Inlet Area, Lower Chehalis Valley Area, Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca, Western Strait of Juan De Fuca, West Slopes South Central Cascades and Passes, Southwest Interior
3
Dense Fog Advisory
from WED 10:00 PM PST until THU 12:00 PM PST, Seattle and vicinity, Everett and vicinity, East Puget Sound Lowlands, Bellevue and Vicinity, Seattle and vicinity, Bremerton and vicinity, Tacoma Area, Southwest Interior
Air Stagnation Advisory
until FRI 4:00 PM PST, Willapa Hills, Lower Columbia and I - 5 Corridor in Cowlitz County

What is Echo Glen Children's Center?

By FOX 13 News Staff
Published 
Updated 1:37PM
Snoqualmie
FOX 13 Seattle

Sheriff's office investigating reports of multiple escapees from Echo Glen Children's Center

The King County Sheriff's Office is investigating reports of multiple escapees from Echo Glen Children's Center in Snoqualmie, Washington.

SNOQUALMIE, Wash. - Echo Glen Children's Center is a youth rehabilitation facility in Snoqualmie that serves Washington state's highest-risk youth.

Juveniles may be committed to Juvenile Rehabilitation by any county juvenile court. They typically have either committed a serious crime or many lower-level offenses.

Image 1 of 8

Echo Glen Children's Center (Photo credit: Washington State Department of Children, Youth & Families) ( )

It is a medium/maximum security facility that is not fenced but is surrounded by natural wetlands.

Echo Glen first opened in 1967 as the first co-ed Juvenile Rehabilitation in the state and is currently the only institution in the state for female offenders.

It's located on 65 acres of land about 25 miles east of Seattle in the Cascade foothills.

Deputies: Search on for 5 boys who assaulted staff before escaping from juvenile detention center
article

Deputies: Search on for 5 boys who assaulted staff before escaping from juvenile detention center

Authorities are searching for five boys who they say assaulted multiple staff members at Echo Glen Children's Center before stealing a car and escaping from the juvenile detention center.

The facility provides Dialectical Behavior Therapy (DBT), Aggression Replacement Training (ART), cultural programming, sex offense specific treatment, and inpatient chemical dependency treatment.

Five juveniles escape from Echo Glen

On Jan. 26, 2022, King County sheriff's deputies said they were searching for five boys who they say assaulted multiple staff members at Echo Glen Children's Center before stealing a car and escaping from the juvenile detention center.

According to the sheriff's office, the five juveniles aged 14-17, were being held for crimes ranging from first-degree murder to possession of a firearm to possession of stolen property.

READ NEXT: King County paying sheriff's deputies $4,000 bonus to stay on through end of 2022

Echo Glen has had escape attempts in the past as well in 2018, 2013 and 2012.

Watch FOX 13 Seattle for the latest news:

Stay connected with FOX 13 News on all platforms:
DOWNLOAD: FOX 13 News and Weather Apps
WATCH: FOX 13 News Live
SUBSCRIBE: FOX 13 on YouTube
DAILY BRIEF: Sign Up For Our Newsletter
FOLLOW: Facebook Twitter Instagram