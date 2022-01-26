What is Echo Glen Children's Center?

Echo Glen Children's Center is a youth rehabilitation facility in Snoqualmie that serves Washington state's highest-risk youth.

Juveniles may be committed to Juvenile Rehabilitation by any county juvenile court. They typically have either committed a serious crime or many lower-level offenses.

It is a medium/maximum security facility that is not fenced but is surrounded by natural wetlands.

Echo Glen first opened in 1967 as the first co-ed Juvenile Rehabilitation in the state and is currently the only institution in the state for female offenders.

It's located on 65 acres of land about 25 miles east of Seattle in the Cascade foothills.

The facility provides Dialectical Behavior Therapy (DBT), Aggression Replacement Training (ART), cultural programming, sex offense specific treatment, and inpatient chemical dependency treatment.

Five juveniles escape from Echo Glen

On Jan. 26, 2022, King County sheriff's deputies said they were searching for five boys who they say assaulted multiple staff members at Echo Glen Children's Center before stealing a car and escaping from the juvenile detention center.

According to the sheriff's office, the five juveniles aged 14-17, were being held for crimes ranging from first-degree murder to possession of a firearm to possession of stolen property.

Echo Glen has had escape attempts in the past as well in 2018, 2013 and 2012.

