'We are fed up:' Suspect smashes window of downtown Seattle restaurant, grabs cash register

New surveillance footage shows how brazen criminals are getting in downtown Seattle, and business owners are fed up with the rising crime. "We have to deal with people who actually want to steal from us when we are already on our knees," said Barolo Restorante owner Salvio Varchetta

Video from his restaurant at 1940 Westlake Ave shows a suspect set off the alarm at 4:45 a.m Wednesday morning, run into at the bar area, grab the cash register and run out with it. However, the cash register ended up being empty.

Varchetta says the suspect got in by smashing out his glass front door. "It took us about an hour and a half to clean up all the glass," he said.

Seattle police responded to the alarm and assisted with boarding up the window.

"I live two blocks down and I walk everywhere downtown. Every other window is smashed. Nobody is doing anything about it. We are fed up with this. Can't wait till things change because right now there is no accountability-- there is no fear," said Varchetta

Varchetta said he hopes mayor-elect Bruce Harrell and new Seattle City Attorney Ann Davison will turn things around when they take office.

If you have any information to help Seattle Police identify the suspect, submit an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers of Puget Sound for a cash reward of up to $1,000. You can text the info through the P3 Tips App or call 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). It is anonymous.

