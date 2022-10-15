Watch: 26th Legislative District debate from Bremerton with Emily Randall and Jesse L. Young

The first of several debates ahead of Washington's General Election will take place Saturday afternoon.

The debate will be for the 26th Legislative District between Emily Randall and Jesse L. Young.

The Washington State Debate Coalition, operating under Seattle CityClub, is partnering with Braver Angels to host the event from the Norm Dicks Government Center in Bremerton.

FOX 13 will stream the debate live in the player above on Saturday, Oct. 15 at 3 p.m.

FOX 13 News, a premier media partner of the Washington State Debate Coalition, will also be broadcasting and streaming several other debates ahead of the Nov. 8 election: