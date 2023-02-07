Washington's Lottery reveals where winning $754.6 million Powerball ticket was sold

The winning ticket for the $754.6 million Powerball jackpot—the fifth largest in history—was sold at a Western Washington grocery store, the state lottery confirmed Monday.

According to Washington's Lottery, the big ticket was sold at the Fred Meyer in Auburn, located at 801 Auburn Way N. The supermarket will get a $50,000 selling bonus from the state lottery for selling the winning ticket.

Officials say the winner has not yet come forward to claim their prize.

The winning numbers Monday night were 05, 11, 22, 23, 69 and the Powerball 07.

Lottery officials said in a statement early Tuesday that a single ticket matched all six numbers and that ticket sales pushed the jackpot higher than an earlier $747 million estimate.

Monday night's win was the first Powerball jackpot win since Nov. 19. That winless streak allowed the prize to grow larger and larger until it stood as the ninth-largest in U.S. history.

Amazingly, this is the second time the winning Powerball ticket was won in Washington, which was also purchased in Auburn back in 2014. A $1 million Powerball ticket was purchased near Spokane in Nov. 2022, but has not been claimed yet.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Powerball winner: Washington player wins $754.6 million jackpot

Get breaking news alerts in the FREE FOX 13 Seattle app. Download for Apple iOS or Android. And sign up for BREAKING NEWS emails delivered straight to your inbox.

The game’s abysmal odds of 1 in 292.2 million are designed to build big prizes drawing more players. That strategy certainly has worked recently, as someone in Maine won a $1.35 billion Mega Millions prize in January and a California player hit a record $2.04 billion Powerball jackpot last November. No one has claimed either of those prizes.