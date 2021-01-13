Expand / Collapse search
Breaking News

Washington windstorm knocks out power to hundreds of thousands overnight

By Q13 News Staff
Published 
Updated just in
Weather
Q13 FOX

SEATTLE - A powerful windstorm knocked out electricity to hundreds of thousands of people early Wednesday morning in Western Washington.

As of 3:35 a.m. Puget Sound Energy reported 318,000 customers without power. Seattle City Light had 71,000 without power.

Washington windstorm knocks out power to hundreds of thousands overnight

Q13 Chief Meteorologist Lisa Villegas has an update on the windstorm that caused widespread power outages.

Peninsula Light Co. reported at least 12,000 without power. Crews discovered many broken utility poles as winds were continuing to cause new outages overnight.

Orcas Power & Light reported at least 5,500 without power, including San Juan Island and Lopez.

Mason County PUD also reported lines and trees down in multiple locations.

Stormy weather along Washington coast

Q13's Steve Kiggins reports.

Crews were working as quickly and safely as possible to restore electricity.

Q13 Chief Meteorologist Lisa Villegas was tracking gusts of 50 mph across much of the region, including areas of Snohomish and Skagit counties.

Wind gusts in some areas, like Whatcom County, exceeded 70 mph.

Q13 News crews were monitoring downed trees and power lines down across the region.

Firefighters in Tacoma said a tree fell on a home, trapping someone inside.

Crews were able to rescue the trapped resident who was taken to a nearby hospital for evaluation. The home suffered significant damage.

According to the Washington State Patrol, a semi-truck was stuck partially hanging over the edge of Deception Pass Bridge on State Route 20.

Troopers said the driver got out of the truck safely. The road would be blocked until a tow truck could remove the semi, but high winds were making it difficult. There was no estimated time of reopening.

WSDOT

What to do during and after a power outage

NWS Seattle

Both directions of I-5 were closed around 1:00 a.m. because of power lines down across the freeway, according to the Washington State Department of Transportation. Both directions had reopened by 2:00 a.m.

Seattle reached the normal January total rainfall before 3 A.M. Tuesday, making it the wettest start to a year on record, according to the National Weather Service in Seattle. Sounder commuter trains connecting Snohomish County to Seattle were canceled all week because of the threat of landslides.

By 11 a.m. Tuesday, Seattle and Olympia had set new rainfall records for the day with 1.34 inches in Seattle and 1.70 inches in Olympia, according to the National Weather Service in Seattle.

The Snoqualmie River near Carnation, Washington, is expected to produce minor to moderate flooding by Wednesday.

Locals anticipate widespread flooding in Carnation

Q13's Jennifer Lee reports.

The Washington state Department of Transportation reported a landslide Tuesday blocking the northbound lane of US 101 west of Olympia near Artic. Crews were working to clear it by the end of the day, officials said.

Excessive rain is also leading to landslide threats into Wednesday.

Snow also fell over the Northern Cascades overnight and into Tuesday before turning to rain as temperatures increased.

"For the Stevens Pass corridor, we’re looking at the avalanche trend increasing tonight with incoming snowfall," said Harlan Sheppard, Washington State Department of Transportation Avalanche Forecaster and Control Technician.

Watch Q13 News This Morning 4:30-10 a.m. for live updates on this developing story.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.