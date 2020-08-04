Washington teens hailed as heroes for saving deputy's life

The King County Sheriff's Office is honoring five young men after coming to the rescue of one of its deputies.

The teenagers were each given the Medal of Heroism Award by King County Sheriff Mitzi Johanknect for their actions that quite possibly saved the life of a deputy.

Photo: KIng County Sheriff's Office

On July 18, the off-duty deputy was driving home when she was flagged down in Auburn after a crash involving a suspected drunk driver. While questioning the suspect, he put her in a headlock squeezing on her neck. That's when those five teens jumped into action, freeing the deputy and even holding the suspect down until he could be handcuffed.

The deputy is okay and the suspect was charged with assaulting an officer and driving under the influence.