Wall of dust blankets Phoenix during busy monsoon season

With Arizona's active monsoon season comes dangerous walls of dust over the state, clouding drivers' vision and blanketing cars and homes.

The Arizona Department of Transportation says to stop driving and turn off your lights if the dust becomes too thick to see safely.

On Tuesday, parts of Arizona, including the Phoenix area experienced a wall of dust moving in and high winds.

Wind gusts up to 50 mph were felt in Chandler, Queen Creek and Mesa on Tuesday night.

There were isolated thunderstorms over the central part of the state, the National Weather Service says, but died out after about two hours.

Dust storm over downtown Phoenix

Be prepared and stay safe during the monsoon

"Most Valley residents know how quickly and furiously storms can move in and out, bringing strong winds, dust, rain, and flash flooding. These storms can cause interruptions in services, such as water, power, and gas," stated Captain Ashley Losch of the Glendale Fire Department.

GFD reminds residents of ways they can be prepared and stay safe:

Have flashlights with extra batteries on hand.

Have food that can be prepared without the need for cooking or refrigeration.

Have at least one gallon of clean water for each person in the household.

Have backup power for anyone requiring power for a medical device.

Have backup power for cell phones that do not require charging.

Have a first aid kit ready and accessible.

Never drive into areas with flowing water; it takes less than 10 inches to wash a car away.

Avoid flooded areas, such as washes.

If waters are rising, seek higher ground.

Do not approach downed power lines, the ground can be energized for up to 200 feet.

Keep pets indoors during storms.

