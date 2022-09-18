WA Senate candidates Patty Murray and Tiffany Smiley to participate in October debate

article

The two candidates Washington Senator will participate in a debate in Spokane at the end of the month in October.

Ever since the Aug. 2 primary, Tiffany Smiley, the Republican challenger to Democratic incumbent Sen. Patty Murray, has been pressing Murray to participate in debates. Murray repeatedly declined.

The debate between Murray and Smiley will be held at Gonzaga University on Oct. 23 at 5 p.m. Admission will be free, but tickets will be required for the event at the university’s Myrtle Woldson Performing Arts Center.

"I’m looking forward to debating Tiffany Smiley this October in Spokane. Voters in WA know there’s a clear choice. So much is on the line: a woman’s right to choose, the future of our democracy, and whether we build an economy that works for everyone," Murray tweeted.

Smiley has yet to comment on Murray's acceptance, but she has been previously vocal on Murray's initial rejections.

"Patty Murray’s lack of commitment to debates is undemocratic," said Smiley. "Her refusal to confirm dates to take the debate stage with me – as well as her rejection of joint editorial board interviews with me – shows her contempt for the voters of Washington State. After thirty years in the Senate, Patty Murray has decided that her only path to victory is to slap the democratic process in the face, all after spending millions of dollars on television claiming to be a protector of democracy.," Smiley wrote on her website on Sept. 15.



