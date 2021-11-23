VIDEO: Spokane woman missing for 4 days rescued after crashing car down ravine

A Spokane woman who was missing for four days was rescued on Monday night from a steep ravine on Blewett Pass in Wenatchee.

According to KHQ, the 68-year-old woman was reported missing on Nov. 18 after never showing up to her daughter's apartment.

Firefighters say she was found in her wrecked vehicle down a steep embankment on Blewett Pass. Rescue crews brought her to safety.

KHQ said the woman was hypothermic and sustained injuries she is expected to recover from.

