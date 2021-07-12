Video shows huge blast, flames after suspect plants explosive near Spanaway family's car

A Spanaway family still reeling after a suspect was caught on surveillance camera planting an explosive near their car, creating a huge blast and flames.

The incident occurred around 1:30 a.m. on July 6. The suspect, dressed in all black, is seen lighting what was later identified as a metal gas tank near the car, and then running away.

Moments later, the surveillance footage lit up white as an explosion followed.

"It did shake the house, knocked a couple of pictures off the wall. It woke the kids up-- they got startled, they were scared," the owner of the car told Q13 News. He asked not to be identified, fearing he could be targeted again.

He grabbed his garden hose and put the flames out. He also found pieces of the metal fuel can used under the car and in his neighbor's yard.

The car handle and one side of the car was charred, but there wasn't much other damage. The car's owner says this could have been much worse.

"Someone could have died. Somebody could have gotten injured because we have neighbors who also have kids," he said.



The gas can that was used was at the scene but it was in pieces. Deputies were unable to find any evidence of value that would lead to the suspect.

The victim said he is unsure why his family was targeted.

The Pierce County Sheriff's Department is working to learn more about the person behind the blast.

If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers of Tacoma-Pierce County at 1-800-222-TIPS or use the P3 Tips app. You could be eligible for a cash reward.

