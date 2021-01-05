USDA allocates nearly $1 million to eradicate Asian giant hornets in Washington

The United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) has allocated nearly $1 million to go toward Asian giant hornet research and eradication efforts in Washington and other states.

Overall, the USDA has set aside $70 million to support 383 projects nationwide. These projects include pest detection and surveillance, threat mitigation, and identification.

The Asian giant hornet can decimate entire hives of honeybees and have been wreaking havoc on hives in Whatcom County since September. Farmers in the northwestern U.S. depend on those honey bees to pollinate many crops, including raspberries and blueberries.

When scientists in Washington state destroyed the first Asian giant hornet nest in the U.S. back in November, they discovered about 500 live specimens in various stages of development.

On Tuesday, officials with the Washington State Department of Agriculture tweeted: "While it should be rare to see them this time of year, we still want reports of all Asian giant hornet sightings, whether you see them dead or alive."