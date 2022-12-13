Upthegrove named new Chair of King County Council

Dave Upthegrove has been selected to chair the King County Council, the county announced Tuesday.

The appointment comes as council members approved annual reorganization for leadership roles. Upthegrove will take over the role Jan. 1, 2023 from council member Claudia Balducci, who served as chair for three years during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"My priority will be to support and strengthen our democratic institutions and demonstrate that democracy can work," said Upthegrove. "Our guiding value will be respect. This means respect for one another, for our exceptional staff, and for the people we serve."

Upthegrove, 51, has represented South King County (District 5) since 2014. Before that, he represented the 33rd District of Washington in the State House of Representatives from 2002 to 2013. During his tenure, he chaired the Environment Committee.

Other leadership changes approved during reorganization include council members Jeanne Kohl-Welles and Reagan Dunn appointed as Vice Chairs for the council.