Up to $1,000 offered for information on South Hill armed robbery suspect

Pierce County authorities are offering up to $1,000 for help identifying an armed robbery suspect.

Authorities say a man robbed a BigFoot Java coffee shop in South Hill around 8:36 p.m. Monday. He is seen in surveillance pictures lifting his shirt to reveal a handgun tucked in his waistband.

The suspect is described as a 60-year-old white man, around 5’8" tall with a medium build, and brown hair.

Anyone with information is urged to submit an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or use the P3 Tips App. A tipster can receive up to $1,000 for information leading to the arrest of the suspect.

