Unvaccinated woman with confirmed case of measles was at SEA Airport, local hospital

Seattle and King County public health officials are warning about possible measles exposure after an unvaccinated woman was in two public places before she was diagnosed.

Health officials say the woman was in the baggage claim area at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport on Wednesday, Jan. 18 between 12:26 and 3:00 p.m.

On Friday, Jan. 20, she was at the Emergency Room at Swedish First Hill in Seattle from 2:00 p.m. to about 5:00 pm.

Officials say anyone who was at those places during those times could have been exposed to the highly contagious virus as it remains in the air for up to two hours after someone with measles leaves the area.

If you were exposed, they say you could get sick between Jan. 25 and Feb. 10.