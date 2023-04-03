University of Washington students creating early-detection endometriosis test

Endometriosis affects one in every ten women, according to the World Health Organization. It's a chronic and painful disease where tissue similar to the lining of the uterus grows outside the uterus.

There is currently no cure for the disease, but a group of students at the University of Washington are interested in creating a test that could detect endometriosis early on.

"I had to work from home for a couple of days because I could barely make it out of my bed from the pain," said Reem Shaba, an endometriosis patient. "That was the point where I was like, I need someone to believe me when I tell them that I think this is endometriosis and I need a plan."

For more than six years, Shaba was living in pain and frustration.

"I would go to the doctor every time I was on my period," Shaba said. "I would have horrible, kind of like stabbing pain in my abdomen."

Shaba said she continued to seek medical attention for her symptoms, but she wouldn't get the help she needed.

"I would go to the urgent care in 10/10 pain and be told, 'Just take ibuprofen. There's not really much we can do for you,'" Shaba said.

At times, she said she would tell doctors she thinks she has endometriosis, but they told her they don't believe that was what was causing her pain.

"I think there is just a general lack of knowledge or maybe not taking the symptoms seriously," Shaba said. "So, it was really frustrating for me because I had seen so many different doctors and providers, and I felt like I was dismissed by all of them until I got to my current providers."

There is no cure for endometriosis. But, with the proper treatment, the symptoms can be managed. Like many endometriosis patients, Shaba underwent surgery to remove the scar tissue and adhesions causing her pain.

"There's a little part of me that was kind of like, to all the providers that didn't take my pain seriously, ‘I told you so and here is proof,’" Shaba said.

Shaba said that surgery changed her life. But, she could've been spared years of suffering had someone caught it earlier.

Right now, at the University of Washington, a group of five bioengineering students are working to create a non-invasive device that could tell you if you have endometriosis. The project is called Endozene.

"Even for me, I didn't really know anything about endometriosis before coming in," said Jack Kussick, a master's student working on Endozene. "I think women's healthcare, obviously, is sometimes underrepresented."

Studies say it takes women eight to 12 years to get diagnosed. By that time, it's possible for symptoms to severely worsen. Kusick says that's where their team saw a need.

It was clear others saw that need as well.

Team Endozene won the grand prize at the UW Holloman Health Innovation Challenge, earning $15,000 to continue their research.

Then they said, 'Endozene!', and my jaw hit the floor," Kussick said.

Endozene has a long road ahead before we could see anything go to market. For right now, they're raising awareness and laying the groundwork for a prototype.

If you're struggling with the disease, Shaba has advice for you:

"At the end of the day, you know your body more than anyone else," Shaba said. "If you feel like a provider is dismissing your pain or dismissing your concern, you always have the power and the right as a patient to get a second opinion."