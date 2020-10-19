Two people shot in Snohomish County church parking lot

Snohomish County Sheriff's deputies are investigating a shooting in a church parking lot that left two people hospitalized with injuries.

According to the sheriff's office, it happened at Gold Creek Church in the 4300 block of 148th Street SE in unincorporated Bothell near Mill Creek.

The church was closed at the time of the shooting. There were several cars in the parking lot when it happened.

Investigators haven't said what led to the shooting, but deputies said the suspect is still on the loose.

One of the shooting victims is in satisfactory condition at Harborview Medical Center in Seattle. The other victim's condition is unknown.