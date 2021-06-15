Two people seriously injured in Puyallup house fire

Two people are seriously injured after a house fire in Puyallup Tuesday.

Police and Central Pierce Fire & Rescue crews responded to the house fire, near the 2900 block of 9th St. around 2:30 p.m. Two victims were transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries. The identity of the victims is unknown.

Officials said the fire appeared to have started in the garage of the home. A dog and two guinea pigs were found dead inside the home.

The intersection of 19th Ave. and 9th St. SW. and 23rd Ave. SW and 9th St. SW. is closed and at 31st Ave and 9th St SW and 15th Ave SW and 9th St. SW is partially closed while fire crews and police respond to the house fire.

Crews remain on site extinguishing the fire. A Q13 News crew is heading to the area and will provide more details as they become available.

This is a developing story.

