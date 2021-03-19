Two men accused of raping multiple young girls, one still on the run

article

Kirkland Police are asking for the public’s help locating 37-year-old Scott Barry Uchida, accused of violently sexually abusing teenage girls over several years.

Two men, including Uchida, are charged with abusing underage girls from 2015 to 2017 in multiple King and Pierce County cities.

In a statement from Kirkland Police, an investigation started in 2018 when officers responded to a welfare check after a juvenile female victim reported suffering from ongoing sexual abuse, psychological abuse, and threats from two adult males inside a Seattle apartment. According to King County court documents, the men lured underage girls into apartment basements and provided them with drugs and alcohol. The men raped the teenagers, threatened them with physical violence and firearms.

One victim told police the suspects befriended her on a social media app and lured her to a Seattle apartment. She was sexually assaulted and forced into sexual acts with male strangers. The suspects threatened to harm her and her family if she refused to persuade other underage females to make contact with the suspects. Police say other young girls were similarly victimized. Court documents say the girls were also made to believe they were a part of the men’s street gage because of the sexual abuse. Court documents also say the men told the victims they had barrels in their house that led victims to believe they could dissolve their bodies in them.

RELATED: Convicted killer, rapist escapes Canadian prison, may be hiding out in Washington state

Advertisement

On March 11, Kirkland Police detectives arrested one of the male suspects, 34-year-old Thomas Edward Lee Anderson. He was booked into the King County Jail on several charges, including sexual assault and promoting commercial sexual abuse of a minor. The in-depth investigation revealed both suspects were also involved in the kidnapping, assault, and attempted robbery of an adult male in Pacific, Washington.

Uchida has a long criminal history including violent and threatening behavior. He has been previously convicted for several felonies, including robbery, assault, money laundering, and unlawful possession of a firearm. Anderson also has a lengthy criminal history, including felony convictions of harassment, burglary, and possessing stolen property.

Uchida and Anderson are accused of 3 counts of Rape in the Second Degree, Rape of a Child in the Second Degree, Rape of a Child in the Third Degree, and two counts of Promoting Commercial Sexual Abuse of a Minor. Uchida has a warrant for his arrest set at $400,000 and is believed to have left the country.

The Kirkland Police Investigations Unit is hoping somebody with information on his whereabouts to reach out to the police. Submit an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers of Puget Sound through the P3 Tips app on your cell phone or call 1-800-222-TIPS(8477) for a cash reward of up to $1,000. If you need to speak to an investigator, call (425) 587-3515.