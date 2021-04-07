Two drivers arrested for DUI at Montesano crash scene

Two drivers were arrested on suspicion of DUI at the same crash scene overnight in Montesano.

According to the Washington State Patrol, there was a crash involving a car and a motorcycle at State Route 12 and Monte Brady Road. Initially, the driver of the car took off but later returned to the scene. That driver was arrested and the motorcyclist was airlifted to Seattle Harborview Medical Center.

But during the investigation, another driver was trying to use a detour when that driver lost control of the vehicle and nearly hit a state trooper before barreling into a nearby field. That driver was also arrested for suspicion of driving under the influence.

