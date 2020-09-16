Two dead in Cal Anderson Park in apparent murder-suicide

Two people died in Seattle's Cal Anderson Park Wednesday night in what appears to be a murder-suicide.

Seattle Police say it started when officers were called to the park about 8 p.m. and found a woman unconscious. They tried to save her, but she died at the scene.

The man they believe killed her took off and barricaded himself in a nearby water pump building.

Negotiators tried to talk him out, but eventually they went into the building around midnight and found the man dead at the bottom of a huge tank that holds a water and bleach solution.

The two were reportedly living together in a tent community in the park and were in some kind of relationship.