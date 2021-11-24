Expand / Collapse search
2 people critically injured in shooting outside Westfield Southcenter Mall

By FOX 13 News Staff
Published 
Updated 9:54PM
Tukwila
FOX 13 Seattle

A man and a woman were taken to the hospital in critical condition

TUKWILA, Wash. - Tukwila police are investigating a double shooting outside the Westfield Southcenter Mall.

The shooting occurred on Nov. 24 around 6:30 p.m. outside the JC Penny, police say.

Police say an adult man and woman were sent to Harborview Medical Center in critical condition.

Officers say there is no active threat to the public. They believe the shooting stemmed from an isolated incident in the parking lot. 

This is a developing story.

FOX 13 Seattle will have updates as they become available. 

