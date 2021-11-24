2 people critically injured in shooting outside Westfield Southcenter Mall

Tukwila police are investigating a double shooting outside the Westfield Southcenter Mall.

The shooting occurred on Nov. 24 around 6:30 p.m. outside the JC Penny, police say.

Police say an adult man and woman were sent to Harborview Medical Center in critical condition.

Officers say there is no active threat to the public. They believe the shooting stemmed from an isolated incident in the parking lot.

This is a developing story.

FOX 13 Seattle will have updates as they become available.

