Tubi’s LatinX Heritage Month programming kicks off with original ‘Domingo’

On Sept. 17, Tubi will premiere the new Tubi Original "Domingo," one highlight in the free streaming service’s robust roster of programming for LatinX Heritage Month. That’s a list that includes "El Chicano," "Desierto," "¿Quién es la Máscara?" and "La Bamba."

A "heartwarmingly funny soccer comedy," "Domingo" is Tubi’s first Spanish-language original film. In a press release, the streamer noted that it "continues to build on the success of Tubi en Español and superserve its Spanish-speaking audiences."

"Domingo," from Mexican director Raúl López Echeverría, "tells the story of Domingo (Eduardo Covarrubias, "Bajo Tierra"), a man of 55 living in a poor suburb near Guadalajara. When his wife (Imelda Sánchez) abruptly leaves him, he decides to do everything in his power to realize his lifelong dream of becoming a professional soccer commentator. He soon realizes how much his impassioned weekly commentaries on local amateur matches are changing lives throughout his neighborhood."

This feel-good comedy isn’t Tubi’s only new title on the docket for LatinX Heritage Month. FOX Entertainment’s free streaming service is also the exclusive U.S. home for "La Dosis," a thriller set in a medical clinic in Argentina. It centers on "Marcos (Carlos Portaluppi, "Vidas Robadas"), an experienced ICU nurse in a provincial Argentine clinic who begins to suspect that his charismatic coworker is murdering patients."

Director Martin Kraut’s film stars Ignacio Rogers ("Esteros"), German de Silva ("Arpón") and Arturo Bonin ("Looney Love").

The two films join a Tubi-curated collection of titles for LatinX Heritage Month, a list of film and TV titles that includes "Amores Perros," "No Eres Tu Soy Yo," "Coyote Lake," "Consciencia," "I Dream In Another Language," "Filly Brown," "Regresa," "Enchufe.tv," "Flor Salvaje," "Fluffy’s Food Adventures," "Juana La Virgen," "La Promesa," "Lucha México," "Ma Ma," "American Me," "MasterChef Mexico," "Midaq Alley," "From Nowhere," "Relaciones Peligrosas," "Shades of Blue," "Telenovela," "The Crime of Padre Amaro," "The King," "Truman" and "Te Presento a Laura."

More about "Domingo"

In a press release, Tubi noted that "Domingo" "was inspired from observing working-class districts in the suburbs of Guadalajara, where football grounds are a central part of the community and dear to the inhabitants’ hearts."

The film "will shortly have its local premiere in competition at the Guadalajara International Film Festival," and will also screen in the industry Selects line-up of the Toronto International Film Festival.

The film will premiere on Tubi on Friday, Sept. 17.

