Troopers respond to hundreds of crashes across Puget Sound

Troopers responded to hundreds of crashes over the holiday weekend throughout the Puget Sound.

Trooper Robert Reyer said there were 166 collisions and speeding was the main reason for many of the spin-out crashes.

Trooper Rick Johnson said that troopers in King County alone responded to 184 crashes and there was a total of 615 other incidents such as cars stuck in the snow.

"Stay home if you can! If not, #SlowDown," Johnson tweeted.

Trooper Katherine Weatherwax said troopers in District 8 responded to 89 collisions in Kitsap, Mason, Gray Harbor, Jefferson and Clallam counties.

Winter weather over the weekend has left roads covered with snow and ice.

"Let’s try to stay safer today," Reyer said. "Please slow down on the icy and snowy roads."

