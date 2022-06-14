Troopers investigate deadly crash on SR 161 near Milton

Troopers are investigating a deadly crash Tuesday morning near Milton.

The crash happened on State Route 161 at 28th Avenue South.

Washington State Patrol Trooper Rick Johnson told FOX 13 News that the crash involved a motorcycle and a car.

Traffic is alternating in a single lane as troopers investigate and crews work to clear the roadway.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

