Traffic alert: Parts of SR 99, SR 520 & I-5 in Everett to close this weekend

Make sure you plan ahead for lane closures and delays on busy state highways in Seattle and Bellevue this weekend.

Here's what to look out for:

Saturday and Sunday:

The Montlake Bridge (SR 513, Seattle) will be closed both on Saturday and Sunday for bridge maintenance, narrowing the roadway to just one lane in each direction.

The closure begins at 7:30 a.m. and ends at 1 p.m. on both days.

Sunday only

Bellevue

Work on SR 520 has been rescheduled from Friday to Sunday. On March 12 from 9 p.m. to 7 a.m. on March 13, the left lane will be closed in both directions of SR 520 between 140th Ave. and 148th Ave.

This is for emergency repairs to concrete barriers.

Snohomish County

Starting Sunday, construction on I-5 in Everett will hinder traffic. Northbound I-5 tapers into one lane at 41st St. and 12th Street (near Exit 192) and there will be southbound lane reductions at SR 528 to Marine Drive (near Exit 199)

The lane closures start Sunday and are expected to last through Thursday, March 16. The closures are overnight, from 8 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Crews will be replacing expansion joints, building barrier & prepping HOV lane extensions.

Seattle

North and southbound SR 99 will be closed in Seattle due to a race.

All northbound lanes of SR 99 between the end of the tunnel and Lynn Street will be closed. Also closed are the 7th Ave/Harrison St.

In the southbound lane, the left two lanes on the SR 99 off ramp to 7th Ave/Harrison Street will be closed.

The closure lasts from 6 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.