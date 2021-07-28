Thurston County residents to get temporary paper permits due to statewide license plate shortage

Drivers in Thurston County who need to renew or get new license plates will have to get paper permits temporarily due to a statewide license plate shortage.

The paper permits will be good for 60 days and can be displayed the same way temporary plates are displayed when purchasing a car from a dealer.

Drivers will also be issued tabs that they can attach to their metal plates once they are available.

The plate shortage only impacts passenger vehicles, not truck, trailer and motorcycle drivers.

Find more information here.

