Three injured in multi-car crash in Tacoma

article

Three people were injured in a multiple-car crash near Yakima Avenue and South 59th in Tacoma.

Tacoma Fire Department arrived and had to use equipment to pull two passengers out of their cars. They and a third person were transported to nearby hospitals for treatment.

The road is closed while fire officials investigate the crash.

The condition of the three passengers is unknown.

Stay connected with FOX 13 News on all platforms:

DOWNLOAD: FOX 13 News and Weather Apps

WATCH: FOX 13 News Live

SUBSCRIBE: FOX 13 on YouTube

DAILY BRIEF: Sign Up For Our Newsletter

FOLLOW: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram