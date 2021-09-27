Thousands without power in Kirkland, parts of Woodinville
KIRKLAND, Wash. - Thousands of customers are without power Monday morning in the Kingsgate neighborhood of Kirkland and parts of Woodinville.
According to Puget Sound Energy, the outage started at about 5:30 a.m. and is affecting more than 9,000 customers.
Restoration time is estimated at 8 a.m.
The cause is under investigation.
This is a developing story, and will be updated.
