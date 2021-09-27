Expand / Collapse search

Thousands without power in Kirkland, parts of Woodinville

Eastside
Thousands of customers are without power Monday morning in the Kingsgate neighborhood of Kirkland and parts of Woodinville.

According to Puget Sound Energy, the outage started at about 5:30 a.m. and is affecting more than 9,000 customers.

Restoration time is estimated at 8 a.m.

The cause is under investigation.

This is a developing story, and will be updated. 

