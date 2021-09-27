Thousands without power in Kirkland, parts of Woodinville

Thousands of customers are without power Monday morning in the Kingsgate neighborhood of Kirkland and parts of Woodinville.

According to Puget Sound Energy, the outage started at about 5:30 a.m. and is affecting more than 9,000 customers.

Restoration time is estimated at 8 a.m.

The cause is under investigation.

This is a developing story, and will be updated.

WATCH LIVE: FOX 13 News

Advertisement

Stay connected with FOX 13 News on all platforms:

DOWNLOAD: FOX 13 News and Weather Apps

WATCH: FOX 13 News Live

SUBSCRIBE: FOX 13 on YouTube

DAILY BRIEF: Sign Up For Our Newsletter

FOLLOW: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram