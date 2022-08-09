Third person dies after car careened into Bremerton building; driver in 'satisfactory' condition

A third person has died after a car went careening into a building early Saturday morning in Bremerton. The driver survived and remains in "satisfactory" condition in the hospital.

According to the Bremerton Police Department (BPD), at around 2:00 a.m., officers responded to reports of a car that crashed into a building on Wheaton Way near Sheridan Road. When officers arrived, two men were found dead, and two other men were found seriously injured. The two survivors were both airlifted to Harborview Medical Center.

Investigators said the four men ranged in age from 21 to 26. They said the driver was likely speeding when he crossed into the opposite lanes, lost control and sent the car airborne before it struck the building.

The BPD and Kitsap County officials are leading the crash investigation. At this time, they believe that alcohol was involved.

On Monday, the Kitsap County Coroner identified the victims who did not survive the crash as Alexander M. Ruiz, 21, of Vacaville, Calif., and Touder Yang, 23, of Merced, Calif.

On Tuesday, police said a third passenger, a 26-year-old man from Atlanta, died in the hospital.

The driver, a 21-year-old man from New Jersey, remained in satisfactory condition at Harborview.