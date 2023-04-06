Things to do: Watch Seattle Kraken make history, UW cherry blossoms in bloom, Easter egg hunts

Looking for something to do this weekend? Look no further! Here are some things to do in the Puget Sound area this Easter weekend.

Be sure to check the weather forecast before you head out the door!

Shows

'Hairspray'

The iconic Broadway musical ‘Hairspray’ features a teenager who becomes a celebrity on a TV dance show. The musical has been in town since April 4, and will continue through April 9 at Seattle's Paramount Theatre. Be sure to plan ahead, because this show is selling fast.

Ticket prices start at $64, and can be purchased here.

‘110 in the Shade’

Set in the Dust Bowl era of the 1930s, ‘110 in the Shade’ is a charming musical about a family who is desperate for rain, and for their daughter to find a husband.

The show runs from April 6 though April 9 at the Seattle Public Theater in Green Lake.

Tickets for the public start at $25 and can be purchased here.

Sports

Seattle Kraken

(Photo by Derek Cain/Getty Images)

If the Seattle Kraken lose against the Arizona Coyotes on Thursday, then Saturday is your chance to witness the team clinch their first trip to the Stanley Cup Playoffs in franchise history.

Saturday, April 8 at 7:00 p.m.: Seattle Kraken vs. Chicago Blackhawks at Climate Pledge Arena

Tickets can be purchased here.

Seattle Sounders

(Photo by Jeff Halstead/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Saturday, April 8 at 7:30 p.m.: Seattle Sounders vs. St. Louis City SC at Lumen Field

Tickets can be purchased through Ticketmaster here.

Outdoors

Cherry Blossoms at UW

UPDATE: Yes, they are in full bloom! The cherry blossoms at University of Washington were a little late this spring for the festival, but they are finally here and in full force.

Tulips in Skagit County

The 2023 Skagit Valley Tulip Festival kicks is officially underway, and organizers want to make sure if you're planning a trip to see the flowers, plan ahead. The annual festival runs from April 1-30.

Easter egg hunts

FREE things to do

Seattle Art Walks

Meet local artists and see their work for FREE!

April 8, 6:00-9:00 p.m.: Ballard

April 8, 1:00-7:00 p.m.: Georgetown

Cornish College of the Arts' Student Art Show

Cornish showcases the work of bachelor students at the BFA Exhibition at 9th Avenue Gallery in Seattle.

The show is open weekdays from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., and weekends from noon to 4:00 p.m.

This is a FREE event.

Other FREE things to do