Things to do this weekend: Spring festivals, Hidden Worlds exhibit, SuperCross & a rodeo

Looking for things to do in Seattle and Western Washington this weekend? Here are some low-cost and free events happening from March 24 through March 26: Spring has sprung with the U-District Cherry Blossom Festival and the La Conner Daffodil Festival. Plus, a tasting event and a new MoPOP exhibit.

Norwegian Heritage Day celebrations (Lief Erikson Lodge, Ballard, 2245 NW 57th St)

The annual celebration features music, food and other Norwegian cultural activities.

The event is free and runs from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. However, there is also a 5K run, which costs $20 to register for adults and $10 for kids 13-17.

Happening March 25.

Monster Energy SuperCross Championship (Lumen Field

If you are looking for an action-packed weekend, look no further than Lumen Field - where the world's best two-wheel racers are meeting up to shred some dirt! The SuperCross championship will be taking place on Saturday, March 25 inside Lumen Field, which has been packed with 26 million pounds of dirt. Riders from 16 different countries will be competing.

The opening ceremony starts at 6:30 p.m. Doors open at noon.

Get tickets here.

The Big Taste Seattle (Hangar 30 at Magnusson Park, 6310 N.E. 74th St., Seattle)

The annual tasting event includes beer, cider, wine and also nonalcoholic beverages from a variety of PNW wineries, distilleries, and breweries. The event also features a photobooth, live music and two food trucks.

The event runs from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tickets are $45.

Happening March 25.

U-District Cherry Blossom Festival

In honor of the historic cherry blossom viewing on the University of Washington Quad, over 70 U District businesses have come together to present a special menu featuring a variety of cherry and blossom-themed food, drink, and retail specials!

The festival starts Friday, March 24 and runs through Sunday, April 2.

La Conner Daffodil Festival

While the Skagit Valley Tulip Festival may be more well-known, the La Conner Daffodil Festival is taking place now before the start of the tulip festival.

The 2023 daffodil festival marks the ninth year of the event and features special events and exhibits in La Conner while visitors enjoy the bright yellow flowers and local restaurants, hotels, shops and breweries.

According to Brent Roozen, owner of RoozenGaarde and the Washington Bulb Company, RoozenGaarde grows more than 450 acres of daffodils.

Hidden Worlds exhibit at MoPOP (325 5th Ave N, Seattle)

Last week, the Hidden Worlds Exhibit opened at the Museum of Pop Culture. Hidden Worlds goes behind-the-scenes of legendary studio LAIKA's groundbreaking production techniques, along with immersive set displays, character interactives, and sneak peeks of upcoming work.

LAIKA production studios has created hits like Coraline, ParaNorman, The Box Trolls and Kubo and the Two Strings.

The exhibit runs through August 24.

Head to a local farmers market on Sunday

Support local businesses and growers by heading to either the Fremont or Ballard Sunday Farmers Markets. These two markets are some of the more well-known farmers' markets in the Seattle area.

The Fremont Sunday Market happens from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Evanston Ave N & 34th St.

Ballard Farmers Market Ballard Avenue NW between Vernon Place and 22nd Avenue Ballard AVE NW.