Caught on camera: Thieves steal Halloween decorations from Tacoma family

Weeks before Halloween, a Tacoma family had their holiday decorations stolen from their yard again and this time they caught the thieves on camera.

Mikalyn Sharp and her kids decorate their home for Halloween every year.

"I have people that come around and they take pictures and they stop and everybody knows this house," said Sharp.

The mother of two says she woke up on Saturday morning to find $100 worth of decorations stolen.

"I looked out the window and I immediately noticed a whole bunch of my skeletons and tombstones and a whole bunch of heads, they were all gone," said Sharp.

Surveillance footage shows two men stealing her Halloween ornaments around 11:45pm Friday night.

Sharp says she stopped decorating for Christmas after those decorations were stolen and she may stop decorating for Halloween as well.

"Why ruin everything for children? [They] are literally ruining kids' Halloweens, Christmases, memories," said Sharp.

Sharp says recent thefts haven't just affected her family but her neighborhood and hopes someone will recognize the thieves.

"Everybody stopped decorating these last couple years because my neighbor has had stuff stolen every Christmas and nobody wants to put stuff out if we have to keep replacing it," said Sharp.

The Tacoma Police Department encourages community members who are victims of theft, destruction of property, or any crime, to file a report with them.