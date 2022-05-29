Thieves steal $2M gold tabernacle from Brooklyn church: NYPD

The NYPD is investigating after an 18-karat gold jeweled tabernacle worth more than $2M was stolen from a Brooklyn church.

According to the NYPD, burglars broke into St. Augustine's Roman Catholic Church in Park Slope sometime between May 26 and May 28 and forcefully cut open an alter.

Once the thieves were inside, they stole the pure 18-karat gold bejeweled tabernacle.

The tabernacle, which is reportedly over a century old, houses the Holy Eucharist, the sacramental representation of Jesus Christ.

A statue of an angel that was damaged by burglars who broke into St. Augustine's Roman Catholic Church in Brooklyn. (Credit: NYPD)

In addition, police say the thieves beheaded a statue of an angel nearby.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at https://crimestoppers.nypdonline.org/ or on Twitter @NYPDTips.

Police say all calls are strictly confidential.

